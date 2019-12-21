Donors came together to offer more than 100 stockings as well as toys and gifts for Victoria Women’s Transition House this holiday. (Courtesy Huntingdon Manor Hotel)

More than 100 stuffed stockings pile up for Victoria Women’s Transition House

Annual event had record-breaking year in stockings, toys

Snugged away in an unnamed neighbourhood a home offers women and children a chance at healing.

Since 1975, several thousand women have reached out to Victoria Women’s Transition House looking for help, seeking a better future for themselves and their children.

Christmas will be brighter too, thanks to the annual Huntingdon Manor Hotel and Pendray Inn and Tea House Victoria Women’s Transition House Christmas Stockings fundraiser. Donors came together to offer more than 100 stockings as well as toys and gifts collected from local businesses and individual donors. These gifts will bring joy and happiness where it’s most needed, and generate hope and comfort for families going through some difficult times.

ALSO READ: Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Domestic abuse can be physical, financial, psychological, elder abuse and neglect. The 18-bed emergency shelter is “a secure, warm home located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in a confidential location” where women and children can stay for up to 30 days.

“So many businesses and individuals went above and beyond,” said Julia Canton, of Huntingdon Manor Hotel. “It’s so great to see that in our community.”

Local businesses Coast Capital Savings, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Brown’s Florist and Victoria’s Parents Legal Centre each brought dozens of stockings and boxes full of toys and gifts. Contributions came in from a host of businesses: Prince of Whales, Fine Floral Designs, James Bay Pharmasave, Clipper Vacations, Blackball Coho Ferry Line, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Royal Commonwealth Society- Vancouver Island, Blue Mountains Solutions, Munro’s Books, Island Business Print Group, Marriott Inner Harbour, Saveur Restaurant, and Hair by Ashlea.

Transition House is 50 staff and 70 volunteers strong. Women can access the shelter by calling the crisis information line, that takes calls from those in direct crises, as well as worried relatives, neighbours, friends, colleagues.

The Shelter provides safe, supportive accommodation for up to 30 days for women with or without children.

This service is more than just safe housing; it’s a place of renewal and support.

The Crisis Line, 250-385-6611, provides support & info for women who are either experiencing abuse or have experienced abuse in the past.

