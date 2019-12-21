More than 100 stuffed stockings pile up for Victoria Women’s Transition House

Snugged away in an unnamed neighbourhood a home offers women and children a chance at healing.
Since 1975, several thousand women have reached out to Victoria Women’s Transition House looking for help, seeking a better future for themselves and their children.
Christmas will be brighter too, thanks to the annual Huntingdon Manor Hotel and Pendray Inn and Tea House Victoria Women’s Transition House Christmas Stockings fundraiser. Donors came together to offer more than 100 stockings as well as toys and gifts collected from local businesses and individual donors. These gifts will bring joy and happiness where it’s most needed, and generate hope and comfort for families going through some difficult times.
Domestic abuse can be physical, financial, psychological, elder abuse and neglect. The 18-bed emergency shelter is “a secure, warm home located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in a confidential location” where women and children can stay for up to 30 days.
“So many businesses and individuals went above and beyond,” said Julia Canton, of Huntingdon Manor Hotel. “It’s so great to see that in our community.”
Transition House is 50 staff and 70 volunteers strong. Women can access the shelter by calling the crisis information line, that takes calls from those in direct crises, as well as worried relatives, neighbours, friends, colleagues.
The Shelter provides safe, supportive accommodation for up to 30 days for women with or without children.
This service is more than just safe housing; it’s a place of renewal and support.
The Crisis Line, 250-385-6611, provides support & info for women who are either experiencing abuse or have experienced abuse in the past.
