More than 1,200 join 8th annual ‘Goddess’ charity run

Clear skies and breezy weather greeted more than 1,200 runners who took part in the eighth annual Goddess run over the weekend. For the second year, the five and 10-kilometre road races started and finished at Belmont Secondary.

ALSO READ: Women enjoy perfect day for annual Goddess Run

“Two years ago we had incredible heat. Last year we had clouds and rain the night before, but this year was ideal,” said Cathy Noel, Race Director. “Once again Langford showed off their support of the event with lots of cheering and support on the course – and even some sprinklers to keep our Goddesses refreshed.”

READ ALSO: Langford-based Goddess Run expanding to mainland

Many of the runners were in groups of friends and family, “with lots of generations represented.” Langford firefighters were on hand to place finishers’ medals around the participants’ necks. Top runners for the ‘Westhills 10K’ included Sofia Donnecke (43:21), Kylyn Athey (45:04) and Melissa Brunner (46:06). Lucy Smith (20:26), Sophie Mallory (21:55) and Liv Rabien (23:20) led the pack for the ‘BMO 5K.’

ALSO READ: Three generations of women ready to rock the Goddess Run in Langford

The Goddess Run has raised over $200,000 for charity since 2012. Money raised this year will go to BC Cancer Foundation.

As part of the Participaction Community Better Challenge, the Goddess Run is also competing with communities across the country for a $150,000 prize. ‘Canada’s Most Active Community,’ along with five regional communities who will receive $20,000 each, will be awarded the prize to support local initiatives promoting physical activity. Winners and finalists will be announced later this month.



swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter