More than half of Saanich’s 10 worst intersections include McKenzie Avenue

ICBC data shows 200,000 crashes were reported on all of Vancouver Island between 2013 and 2017

The top 10 intersections in Saanich with the highest number of crashes. (ICBC Crash Map)

Road safety is at the forefront of many Saanich residents’ minds and on Tuesday, Mayor Fred Haynes penned a letter to Premier John Horgan asking him to “act swiftly” and improve road safety in the province by lowering speeds.

According to ICBC data, more than 11, 500 crashes occurred in Saanich between 2013 and 2017. The ICBC Crash Map includes collisions that caused property damage and those that caused injury or fatality.

The map doesn’t include crashes that involved parked vehicles and only includes incidents that were reported, but it provides a look at the zones where most of Saanich’s crashes occur.

More than half of the crashes at the top 10 worst intersections in Saanich involved McKenzie Avenue which spans much of the District. The area with the highest number of crashes was the McKenzie Interchange – which has been under construction since 2016 as the province works to improve traffic flow. There, a total of 464 collisions occurred which is 148 more than the top collision site in Victoria – Douglas Street and Finlayson Street. The intersection was also ranked as the worst intersection for crashes on the Island in 2017.

Approximately 200,000 crashes were reported on all of Vancouver Island between 2013 and 2017 and about 1,900 involved cyclists, 10, 400 involved animals and 2,480 involved motorcycles.

Saanich’s 10 worst intersections:

1. Admirals Road, the Galloping Goose Trail, Trans Canada Highway and McKenzie Avenue: 464 collisions.

2. Blanshard Street and Saanich Road: 305 collisions

3. Pat Bay Highway and Sayward Road: 253 collisions

4. Galloping Goose Trail, Tillicum Road and the Trans Canada Highway: 241 collisions

5. Boleskine Road and Douglas Street: 238 collisions

6. McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street: 231 collisions

7. Glanford Avenue and McKenzie Avenue: 204 collisions

8. McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street: 202 collisions

9. McKenzie Avenue on and off ramps to Pat Bay Highway: 192 collisions

10. Burnside Road West and Tillicum Road: 185 collisions

With files from Sophie Heizer.

