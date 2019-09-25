Bikers at the 2018 Distinguised Gentleman’s Ride in Victoria (Photo by Ken Miner)

Motorcyclists ride ‘dressed to the nines’ for prostate cancer research

Victoria motorcyclists will cruise the streets to raise funds for Movember Foundation

Get ready to hit the road with your finest suit and tie.

On Saturday, Sept. 28 a group of motorcyclists will be cruising the streets of Greater Victoria dressed to the nines for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

The annual biking event raises funds for the Movember Foundation, a leading global health organization devoted to prostate cancer and men’s mental health. Every year, over 120,000 riders take part in the event that spans over 680 cities worldwide.

“There are many stories of men whose lives have been touched by prostate cancer or mental health issues at some point in their lives, perhaps even your dad, brother, uncle or friend. Often, those two health issues go together,” says Ken Miner, event co-organizer in Victoria.

“By dressing dapper and taking to the streets on our motorcycles, we will endeavour to bring awareness to these issues, start a conversation, and say to our pals, ‘I have your back’.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride meets at Savage Cycles (2956 Westshore Pkwy) in Langford at 9:30 a.m. and leave at 11 a.m. The bikers will cruise through the West Shore, Esquimalt, and Saanich before arriving at a secret final destination to be revealed on ride day.

Motorcyclists ride 'dressed to the nines' for prostate cancer research

