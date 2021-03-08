Motorists make 8th birthday extra special for Langford girl

With restrictions still limiting social gatherings, members of the community are continuing to find unique ways to mark special occasions.

Newsie caught up with one of those residents this weekend. Ava celebrated her eighth birthday on March 6 with drive-by celebrations on Sooke Road. Those included a special wish from the West Shore RCMP and other passersby honking their horns.

