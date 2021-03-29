Mount Washington shares thanks with skiers and staff

As a special thank you, Mount Washington is offering next year’s season passes at deeply discounted rates, but the deal ends when this season ends on April 5.

To our community with appreciation and anticipation,

What a season this has been here at Mount Washington. It started with no one really knowing what to expect in a pandemic impacted environment. We made the required accommodations for social distancing and mask-wearing, and we allowed season pass deferrals just in case, and then we waited…

What we got was cold temperatures in December that allowed us to open on-time with snowmaking, and then phenomenal snowfall for the rest of the winter! As we had hoped, this winter provided the outdoor reprieve so many of us longed for after months of being stuck at home, and it gave us the opportunity to enjoy the crisp alpine air and this great mountain. We are glad so many of you were able to make it up to the mountain so often.

Another thing that struck me this winter was seeing the pure dedication of our team members as they worked hard to provide you with the opportunity to get together on the slopes with family and friends. Special acknowledgements to our team for all their hard work. Every staff member plays an integral role in providing this outlet for us all to fill our cups with happiness and well-being.

We could not have reached this point of such success this winter without the commitment from our staff and from you, our guests, who all helped to keep our season safe. Our Vancouver Island community has such a special bond. The outcomes of this season further prove that together, we can (quite literally) move mountains.

Having the opportunity to get out on my skis this winter to experience our spectacular natural environment has been so needed, and I think it is safe to say our community has also very much appreciated rejuvenating safely here in the mountains. On behalf of our Mount Washington family, I would like to thank you from the bottom my heart for your resilience and adaptability in following new protocols around the resort. I know it has not always been easy. Thank you for being kind to each other out there, and for keeping the good times rolling – after all, that is what we’re here for.

I have some great news to share with you all. As a special thank you, for the first-time next year’s season passes will be available this spring at deeply discounted rates. All types of Season Passes for winter 2021-2022 will be on sale at the lowest price, but the deal ends when this season ends on April 5. So, get in on it because we want to make sure you receive the best price on the best thing about winter – a season of adventures at Mt. Washington.

Thank you, Vancouver Island, for your support, good spirits, and passion for our mountains. I will see you around the slopes.

Sincerely,

Dean Prentice

General Manager

Mount Washington Alpine Resort

