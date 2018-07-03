MP Report: Push for a national housing strategy

Murray Rankin is member of parliament for the Victoria riding

Whether you think of it as a crisis, a bubble or simply the new normal, lack of access to affordable housing is one of the issues that’s most often raised when I talk to people in our community.

Young people are giving up on the dream of owning their own home. Seniors are worried about staying in houses they’ve lived in for decades. Parents are struggling to accommodate their growing families. Employers are challenged to attract employees wary of an unaffordable housing market.

In fact, the majority of the more than 1,000 people who responded to my most recent annual community survey identified affordable housing as a top priority for our community.

For a long time we’ve pushed in Parliament for a national housing strategy; for the funding and federal leadership required to make affordable housing a right and a reality by addressing both the demand and supply sides of the problem. As our community grows, demand for housing grows with it. But meeting that demand requires not only an increase in housing overall, but also finding the right mix of new construction types, from condos to below-market rental units, and better use of existing stock.

Getting there will require rethinking policies at all levels of government. Local governments can update bylaws to enable more secondary suites, housing cooperatives, and other means of making better use of existing land. At the provincial level, the NDP government closed the fixed term lease loophole which allowed landlords to stick tenants with massive rent hikes. At the federal level, smarter tax incentives can harness private capital for affordable housing in the regions and market segments with the greatest need, as happened a generation ago with the rise of Multiple Unit Residential Buildings.

And, of course, getting there will take money. While the federal Liberal government has made plenty of announcements about affordable housing, there’s too often a delay in the distribution of real dollars until after the next federal election, which fails to address the seriousness of the issue. For example, the Canada Housing Benefits, which the Liberals state will provide an average rent subsidy of $2,500 annually won’t begin until April 2020.

However, the new BC government recently struck a deal with Ottawa to invest nearly one billion dollars in the BC government’s commitment to creating 114,000 new, affordable homes over the next ten years. This includes affordable rental housing and housing for women and children fleeing abusive relationships. Evidently, getting there requires planning and communication among all levels of government.

Housing is a right. We cannot let that fact become a platitude. Canadians deserve greater housing affordability and all levels of government need to work together to guarantee it.

Murray Rankin is member of parliament for the Victoria riding.

Previous story
Victoria Humane Society in desperate need of foster homes

Just Posted

Body found floating in waters off North Saanich Marina

Investigators say too early to tell if death deemed suspicious

Canada Day fireworks illuminate Victoria waters

VicPD report a busy evening with 17 arrests specific to holiday events

WATCH: How does it feel to be Canadian?

Victorians of all kinds weigh in on the perks of living in Canada

Fish farm protestors in Victoria use Canada Day event to voice opposition

“We’re here to today to draw attention to the responsibility the federal government has to make true reconciliation happen.”

PRIDE WEEK: “Let’s gay ball!”

Hundreds turn out for annual Dragball Game as kings and queens take field in a sea of moustaches, glitter and heels

WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation’s holiday

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Vancouver bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade aobg Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday morning

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Most Read