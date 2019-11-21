Helmet Heads motorcycle riders wear furry, bright covers over their helmets when they go riding. (Scott Ferron)

Muppet-topped motorcyclists hit the road for sick kids

Helmet Heads Canada collecting donations during Victoria Christmas parades

Helmet Heads Canada, a group of motorcyclists who wear Muppet-like covers on top of their helmets, are asking for donations for hundreds of children and families at Victoria General Hospital. Helmet Heads organizer Scott Ferron said he was inspired to give back by his family’s experience when he was admitted to the hospital as an infant.

The Helmet Heads will have about 50 motorcycles escorting Santa down Government Street starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 during the Island Farms Santa’s Light Parade, after which they’ll collect donations in Centennial Square. On Dec. 1, the Helmet Heads ride again in the Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade also starting at 5 p.m., and will collect donations at the end of the parade route.

Ferron said the donations will go to children and their families throughout various pediatrics areas of Victoria General Hospital. Donations will also go to Ledger House at Queen Alexandra Centre for Children’s Health, and Jeneece Place (a temporary home away from home for children and families receiving care at VGH or Ledger House).

READ ALSO: B.C. woman puts call out for 10,000 personal, heartfelt Christmas cards for the homeless

Ferron said all donations must be new. For infants, they’re asking for rattles, teething toys and toys that light up or play music. For preschoolers, they’re asking for items such as doctor kits, Duplo blocks, sorting toys, books, small cars/trucks and colouring books. For school-aged kids Lego is always a winner, plus craft kits, art supplies, puzzles, nail polish, books, headphones and the like.

Ferron said he has “intimate knowledge” of what his mother, father and older sister went through while he was hospitalized as a six-month-old. “Many families endure so much hardship throughout their child’s admittance at the hospital. We should help out to make sure they do not have to worry about food and toys while they are stuck in their recovery room for days and weeks,” Ferron said.

Ferron is also asking for donations for parents. He said it can get expensive for parents to feed themselves or get a coffee while they wait in the hospital for their child. He said good donations for parents include stock for the kitchen (such as sugar, snacks and tea) or gift cards for Tim Hortons, Starbucks and other outlets.

Donation-gathering is something Ferron has been doing for two years now. This is his second Christmas drive, but he does not just donate to VGH at Christmas. Ferron collects donations year-round for the hospital, also making donations before Halloween as well as in May this year. “Now that I have a better understanding of what my family went through when I was young, I can do more than I was capable of then,” Ferron said.

READ ALSO: Christmas celebration preparations begin at Uptown

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Victoria parents share personal stories of raising kids with substance abuse issues
Next story
CRD hosts Saanich open house on solid waste management

Just Posted

Sooke mom launches GoFundMe campaign to get medical treatment for son

Single mother has two children facing medical challenges

Christmas events set to begin across Greater Victoria

Lights, parades, gingerbread and more are coming to down until the new year

Uncertainty continues to surround body found in Central Saanich

BC Coroners Service say the man in his 20s is from Victoria. His death remains under investigation

Muppet-topped motorcyclists hit the road for sick kids

Helmet Heads Canada collecting donations during Victoria Christmas parades

CRD hosts Saanich open house on solid waste management

Open house is Nov. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saanich Greek Community Hall

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

B.C. judge tosses ‘N’ driver’s claim he was just using phone to decline his mom’s call

Distracted driving laws are more strict for Class 7, or Novice drivers, the judge noted

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. neighbourhood

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

Most Read