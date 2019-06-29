Museum marks Canada Day with three-day celebration

Canada Day is a three-day extravaganza at the Royal BC Museum!

Celebrations head outdoors to the plaza as music and dance bring the province’s diverse communities to life, while families will want to ensure the annual Penny Carnival is on their weekend to-do list.

Free festivities run from 1 to 8 p.m. June 29 and 30, and feature more than a dozen performances by diverse local talent. From old-time gypsy jazz and high-energy folk/roots to Cuban salsa, taiko drumming and Indigenous dance, toes will be tapping throughout the weekend.

On July 1, the party runs from 1 to 3 p.m. and includes the annual Penny Carnival for kids of all ages. Come and try your hand at egg-and-spoon races, the beanbag toss and other old-fashioned fun on the museum grounds beside the historic Helmcken House and St. Ann’s Schoolhouse.

Here’s a look at the weekend’s entertainment lineup:

Saturday, June 29

1 p.m. – Lekwungen Dancers

2 p.m. – Victoria Accordion club

3 p.m. – Ocean Rain Chinese Dancers

4 p.m. – Viva Mexico! Folklore Dancers Association

5 p.m. – BC Fiddle Orchestra

6 to 8 p.m. – Bucan Bucan

Sunday, June 30

1 p.m. – Lekwungen Dancers

2 p.m. – Taiko Drummers

3 p.m. – Cookeilidh

4 p.m. – Mark Atkinson

5 p.m. – Pablo Cardenas

6 to 8 p.m. – Capital City Syncopators

Monday, July 1

1 p.m. – Lekwungen Dancers

2 p.m. – Le La La Dancers

For more information, visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca