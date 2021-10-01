Museum to present virtual, bilingual exhibition on Sooke women

Women of the Sooke Region now online

Sooke Region Museum is launching a virtual, bilingual exhibit titled Women of the Sooke Region: From Pioneers to the Modern Wonder Woman. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

The Sooke Region Museum is collaborating with the federal government on a virtual and bilingual exhibition on women.

It launched on Sept. 29.

The exhibition was developed with the support of the Digital Museums Canada investment program. Digital Museums Canada is managed by the Canadian Museum of History, with the federal government’s financial support.

The virtual exhibition is based on the physical Women of the Sooke Region: From Pioneers to the Modern Wonder Woman that debuted in 2019.

The virtual exhibit explores the challenges and triumphs of the women who helped shape the Sooke region. In addition to celebrating historical figures, the exhibition tells the stories of women building the Sooke of the future through writings, objects, and archival photographs.

The exhibit will be accessible to all, featuring closed captioning for the hearing impaired and alternative text for the visually impaired.

“This exhibit features classic, as well as untold, stories of the women of the region. We have given our all to produce a bilingual exhibit that is accessible to everyone and shares the lives of Sooke women, past and present, with the world,” said museum collections manager Montana Stanley.


