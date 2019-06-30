Music in the Park, Strawberry Festival back for families to enjoy

The sounds of sweet music and the taste of sweet berries return to Saanich this Summer

Aria Lam, 5, and her father Raymond Lam were among the approximately 8,000 visitors who attended the Strawberry Festival in a past year. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Saanich celebrates its diverse culture with a number of family friendly events throughout the summer.

Spending Tuesday nights in Saanich has become a popular pastime for people within and outside Greater Victoria’s largest municipality.

Music in the Park, presented by Saanich Parks and Recreation, returns for its 12th season on July 2, when Rock of Ages brings their repertoire of ’60s to ’80s classic rock to the grounds of Goward House, 2495 Arbutus Rd.

Families are invited to bring a blanket and picnic dinner to enjoy the free festivities that run Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. in parks throughout Saanich during July and August. And more and more families are taking Saanich up on the invitation.

Music in the Park 2019 Schedule:

Tuesdays, 6 – 8 p.m.

July 2 – Rock of Ages

Goward House, 2495 Arbutus Rd.

July 9 – Younger Than Yesterday

Majestic Park, 4380 Majestic Dr.

July 16 – Bobby Dazzler

Beckwith Park, 857 Beckwith Ave.

July 23 – Groove Kitchen

Brydon Park, End of Viewmont Ave.

July 30 – Late Shift

Hyacinth Park, 700 Marigold Rd.

Aug. 6 – Freeze Frame

Rutledge Park, Inverness & Cloverdale

Aug. 13 – Shades of Grey

Rutledge Park, Inverness & Cloverdale

Aug. 20 – Arf the Dog

Rudd Park, 3259 Irma St.

Another popular, family-friendly event is the annual Strawberry Festival, taking place July 7 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Beaver Lake Park. This popular event promises an afternoon of hanging out at the beach, listening to music, bouncing on inflatables and eating ice cream by the buckets.

In past years, organizers have served up more than 500 kilograms of ice cream and 300 kg of strawberries, which an army of volunteers wearing red T-shirts and aprons scoop and sloosh into thousands of little buckets. A cohort of celebrities, often local politicians, then hand them out to the hungry masses. But don’t wait to get in line, this treat is expected to sell out.

The Strawberry Festival began as a celebration of Saanich’s agricultural history. From these roots, it has blossomed into a festival that draws not just local residents, but out-of-towners. Part of the event’s appeal lies in the diversity of activities. One area of the park offers music, ice cream and beach access, while another hosts inflatable bounce equipment and a number of arts and crafts stations. Various community organizations will also be on hand to provide information and games.