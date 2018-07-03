Merry Maids and Island Nut Roastery donated 2,400 jars of peanut butter to the Mustard Seed food bank. File contributed

Mustard Seed welcomes donation of 2,400 jars of peanut butter: but it won’t last long

Food staple commonly placed in summer hampers, when many families struggle to make ends meet

The Mustard Seed received a nutty donation recently: 2,400 jars of peanut butter.

The massive amount of condiment, provided through an annual fundraiser by the Island Nut Roastery and Merry Maids, aims to help feed families in summer – a time when donations can be lower, but the need is often greater.

“Families need support because [their children may have received] hot lunch or breakfast programs at the school,” said Janine Boice, director of development at the Mustard Seed Street Church. “Island Nut provides healthy, nutritious, pure peanut butter … 2,400 jars, that’s enormous.”

Despite the generosity, she said, the donations will be used up fast because of the financial strain summer brings to many families.

“What happens in the summer is most of us are planning our barbecues and family vacations, and people donate less when they’re living their own lives. But when school ends, families need to tighten their budgets even more because of extra costs.”

RELATED: New kitchen for Mustard Seed built by volunteers

Not only is more food needed for families who rely on school food programs, many parents need to find camps or childcare options for the summer months, putting great strain on the 5,000 families helped byMustard Seed every month. Among those family members, Boice said, 37 per cent are under 18.

The average monthly food hamper includes two jars of peanut butter, which means the 2,400 donated containers will be used up by the beginning of August.

“We always need donations, and if anyone is interested we can always use tuna, peanut butter and oatmeal,” Boice said. “We’re trying empower kids to not eat so much sugary cereal; but healthy honey and jam, and canned fish is welcome.”

ALSO READ: Camosun cooks up support for Mustard Seed

The service provider welcomes financial donations anytime, no matter how small – for example, $47 will provide a hamper for a family for a month. For more information or to donate you can head to mustardseed.ca.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
MP Report: Push for a national housing strategy
Next story
SLIDESHOW: Best Of The City 2018 event highlights

Just Posted

Mustard Seed welcomes donation of 2,400 jars of peanut butter: but it won’t last long

Food staple commonly placed in summer hampers, when many families struggle to make ends meet

Body found at Thetis Lake Regional Park

Police confirm connection to missing View Royal woman Debra Evans-Hayes

Wildfire burning near Sooke

More than 20 firefighters are battling a small wildfire near Tugwell Creek… Continue reading

University of Victoria offers online glimpse into the life of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash memorabilia donated by family of his longtime Canadian manager who went to university

Body found floating in waters off North Saanich Marina

Investigators say too early to tell if death deemed suspicious

WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation’s holiday

SLIDESHOW: Best Of The City 2018 event highlights

If you didn’t make it down to our Best Of The City awards, you can check out what happened here

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Little League baseball in the spotlight at National in Victoria this week

All-star tournament round robin winds up Thursday, semis and final set for weekend

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

The 20-square-metre space aims to generate energy for City Hall, electric car-charging stations

Most Read