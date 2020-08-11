A mysterious barrel with an organic honey label appeared at the intersection of Prospect Lake and West Saanich roads over the weekend. (Photo courtesy Fred Haynes)

Mysterious Brazilian honey barrel appears at Saanich intersection

Barrel spotted on West Saanich Road part of intersection construction project, district says

Another conundrum has been solved.

After a mysterious barrel bearing an organic honey label appeared in a Saanich neighbourhood, Mayor Fred Haynes began sleuthing for answers.

On Saturday (Aug. 8) Haynes, who lives in the area, came across the barrel at the intersection of Prospect Lake and West Saanich roads and his interest was piqued.

The large blue barrel had several labels indicating what it may contain. One bright yellow label said the barrel was filled with 285 kilograms of organic honey from Brazil but another label said it contained soil. The soil sticker was dated July 23 and had the name McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd. – a Canadian engineering and geomatics company with an office in Saanich.

“How did it get there?”

“Who put it there?”

“Is it contraband?”

Those were all questions circulating in Haynes’ mind.

READ ALSO: Rumble strips installed on Prospect Lake Road as part of Saanich’s safety improvement plan

On Monday, the who-done-it was solved. A spokesperson for McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd. told Black Press Media the barrel was connected to a project that the company is undertaking for the District of Saanich.

The barrel was left at the intersection of West Saanich and Prospect Lake/Sparton roads “as part of the investigation process for the intersection design,” said Megan Catalano, a spokesperson for the district.

The barrel doesn’t contain honey, but rather excess soil from augers, she explained, adding that it shouldn’t be opened or removed until after test results have been received.

At that time, the testing company will remove the soil drum and dispose of it properly, Catalano said.

Saanich

