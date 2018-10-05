The mosaic appears to depict J35, one of only 74 remaining southern resident orcas, who carried her dead calf for nearly three weeks covering more than 1,500 kilometres. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Mystery mosaic with a message appears at Oak Bay beach

‘Whales R Wailing’ depicts J-35 and her dead calf

A mosaic has mysteriously appeared at an Oak Bay beach with a sombre message: Whales R Wailing.

The mosaic appears to depict orca J35 carrying her dead calf; however, the artist has yet to be identified to confirm that.

J35, one of only 74 remaining southern resident orcas, gave birth to a calf on July 24 just off Victoria’s Clover Point. The calf died shortly after birth and J35 garnered international attention for what scientists have called a mourning ritual, involving carrying her dead calf over 1,500 kilometres over a period of nearly three weeks.

Oak Bay residents have noticed the new addition to the walkway along McNeil Bay, but it remains a mystery when and who created the work.

 

