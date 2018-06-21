National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations underway

Hundreds of people are gathered at Royal Roads University in Colwood to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Events got underway at 10:30 a.m. and are scheduled to wrap up at around 3:30 p.m. They include a traditional canoe landing protocol practice led by Songhees Nation Elder Butch Dick, a canoe challenge, traditional drumming, singing and dancing, children’s field games, traditional foods, craft workshops, artists, vendors and a traditional plant walk along Colwood Creek with Cowichan Nation Elder Kenneth Elliot.

Hundreds of people at Royal Roads University for National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations on until 3:30 pm today. #yyj pic.twitter.com/k18D4GeFWp — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 21, 2018

Admission is free and parking is complimentary. A shuttle service will also be offered free of charge between festivities at Sneq’wa e’lun (Blue Heron House) at Royal Roads and the Indigenous Perspective Society’s celebrations at the West Shore Parks and Recreation lower field, 1767 Island Hwy.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com