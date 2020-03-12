Nature, books and sports: Greater Victoria has no shortage of kids’ activities for spring break 2020

Some of the many activities in the region for spring break

As the days grow longer and flowers begin to bloom; parents, teachers and children prepare for spring break.

In all three local school districts, the break runs from March 16 to 27.

Here in Greater Victoria, there are many different options to keep school children busy for the week.

Here’s a round-up of some of the many spring break events in the region.

Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary

Visit the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary between March 23 and 26 for a variety of events like snake day, bird day and hikes of Christmas Hill or Swan Lake loop. There will be games, crafts, songs and hands-on activities. All events are drop-in from noon to 3 p.m.

The Nature House is also open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday during the break.

Greater Victoria Public Library

Check out your local library branch for a variety of events during the break such as family story time, pre-coding games for kids, story buddies: tween volunteers, Toastmasters youth leadership program and Pico’s Puppet Palace. Head to the GVPL website for more information.

Royal BC Museum

Visit the museum or have your child attend an exciting spring break camp.

The Focus on Nature camps teach storytelling with photography, get kids adventuring in nature and let the younger ones get a little messy all while learning valuable things.

Recreation Centres

Visit the local recreation centre for a drop-in swim or skate as well as sports like pickleball, badminton and basketball.

Victoria Shamrocks 2020 Spring Break Camp

From March 24 to 26, kids are given the opportunity to heighten their skills, have fun and play with Victoria Shamrocks players. Camp will be held at the Eagle Ridge Arena. Space is limited.

Fernwood Yoga Den

Introduce your kids to fun yoga classes that combine dance, song, breathing relaxing, creativity and games. Kids will learn mindfulness and tools for self regulation in a fun and stimulating environment.

Camps run from March 16 to 20 and March 23 to 27 and are for ages four to seven. They run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

