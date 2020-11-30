Nearly 150 Greater Victoria groups prepare for eighth annual Giving Tuesday

The University of Victoria will mark the eighth annual Giving Tuesday with its Add Sprinkles campaign which collects funds to support various student initiatives across campus. (Photo courtesy UVic Photo Services)

Nearly 150 organizations across the south Island are gearing up for Giving Tuesday.

On Dec. 1, organizations around the world take part in the eighth annual Giving Tuesday – a global movement that sees individuals, companies and charitable organizations give back by donating funds or volunteering.

South Island residents looking for ways to get involved have a variety of options. By Nov. 25, the Giving Tuesday interactive map showed 147 organizations registered in Greater Victoria including the Victoria Hand Project which provides 3D-printed prosthetic hands to amputees in remote parts of Canada, the Victoria Humane Society, the Victoria Brain Injury Society, United Way Greater Victoria and the University of Victoria.

Giving Tuesday donations to the United Way Greater Victoria will help provide counselling to those struggling amid the pandemic, creating a safe space at the Little Phoenix Daycare for children who’ve experienced trauma and the More than Meals program that brings food and friendship to isolated seniors.

Marian Paris, founder of Paris Roka Candy at Uptown Mall, has committed to matching donations up to $2,500 to the Connections Place – a Saanich-based charity that opened in March 2019 and helps those experiencing mental illness to recover and supports their reintegration into workplaces and the community. With Paris’ help, Connections Place hopes to raise $5,000 on Giving Tuesday to support its members.

The University of Victoria will celebrate Giving Tuesday by raising funds through its Add Sprinkles project to support various student initiatives, clubs, travel and events – the “sprinkles” on top of the UVic experience that make a difference to the campus community.

The UVic Alumni Association and other sponsors will also donate $2 every time a short Giving Tuesday video starring theatre student Justin Little is shared on social media.

On Giving Tuesday 2019, Canadians raised nearly $22 million in 24 hours. According to the Giving Tuesday website, donations in Canada were 1,247 per cent higher in 2019 compared to 2012.

Visit givingtuesday.ca for more information on partners.

