Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Almost 30,000 people in B.C. will get diagnosed with cancer this year, according to BC Cancer Agency – a number that highlights the ongoing importance of funding resources that help people cope with diagnosis and treatment.

Paulina Delano knows all too well the stress that comes with a diagnosis, and the relief that comes with finding support.

After a diagnosis last July, Delano’s doctor recommended that she go to InspireHealth in Oak Bay. In tears, she went.

InspireHealth is a not-for-profit organization that supports people through and beyond their cancer diagnosis. Their services include exercise therapy, stress management, nutrition and counselling services; all of which are offered free of charge.

“Without InspireHealth I couldn’t have been so positive and so strong going through all of this. They have amazing resources and classes. Every person that works there is so compassionate and so supportive,” said Delano. “It’s been our haven.”

While they are partially funded by the Ministry of Health, InspireHealth has to fundraise the remainder of their budget, to a tune of one million dollars annually.

One of their main annual fundraising events is the 5-km Rain Walk, which returns to Victoria on March 4.

InspireHealth hopes this event will both help raise funds and let more Victorians know about the centre’s free services.

“We are very privileged to have access to such comprehensive supportive cancer care services in B.C., offered completely free of charge. If you know someone affected by cancer, we urge you to come walk with us and learn about supportive cancer care available right here on your doorstep in Victoria,” said Rachel Mark, interim clinical director at InspireHealth in Victoria. There are also InspireHealth centres in Vancouver and Kelowna.

Delano and her daughter, Kiva Island, are currently training for the walk with the centre’s weekly walking group and look forward to the event on Mar. 4.

To find out more about InspireHealth, to make a donation, or to sign up for the Rain Walk, visit www.inspirehealth.ca or call 250 595 7125.

InspireHealth RainWalk

When: Sunday, March 4

Event Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Glenlyon Norfolk Junior School Gymnasium, 1701 Beach Drive, Victoria

To Register: www.inspirehealth.ca/rainwalk