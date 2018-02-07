Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

Almost 30,000 people in B.C. will get diagnosed with cancer this year, according to BC Cancer Agency – a number that highlights the ongoing importance of funding resources that help people cope with diagnosis and treatment.

Paulina Delano knows all too well the stress that comes with a diagnosis, and the relief that comes with finding support.

After a diagnosis last July, Delano’s doctor recommended that she go to InspireHealth in Oak Bay. In tears, she went.

InspireHealth is a not-for-profit organization that supports people through and beyond their cancer diagnosis. Their services include exercise therapy, stress management, nutrition and counselling services; all of which are offered free of charge.

“Without InspireHealth I couldn’t have been so positive and so strong going through all of this. They have amazing resources and classes. Every person that works there is so compassionate and so supportive,” said Delano. “It’s been our haven.”

While they are partially funded by the Ministry of Health, InspireHealth has to fundraise the remainder of their budget, to a tune of one million dollars annually.

One of their main annual fundraising events is the 5-km Rain Walk, which returns to Victoria on March 4.

InspireHealth hopes this event will both help raise funds and let more Victorians know about the centre’s free services.

“We are very privileged to have access to such comprehensive supportive cancer care services in B.C., offered completely free of charge. If you know someone affected by cancer, we urge you to come walk with us and learn about supportive cancer care available right here on your doorstep in Victoria,” said Rachel Mark, interim clinical director at InspireHealth in Victoria. There are also InspireHealth centres in Vancouver and Kelowna.

Delano and her daughter, Kiva Island, are currently training for the walk with the centre’s weekly walking group and look forward to the event on Mar. 4.

To find out more about InspireHealth, to make a donation, or to sign up for the Rain Walk, visit www.inspirehealth.ca or call 250 595 7125.

InspireHealth RainWalk

When: Sunday, March 4

Event Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Glenlyon Norfolk Junior School Gymnasium, 1701 Beach Drive, Victoria

To Register: www.inspirehealth.ca/rainwalk

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Barbershop singers bring harmony to Valentine’s

Just Posted

Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Video titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat warns kids #NoPodInYourBod

Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

Despite illegal status, Airbnb taxes headed for Oak Bay

Airbnb to pay PST and municipal tax after negotiation with the province

Fire at William Head Prison a training exercise

Multiple crews and agencies conduct training exercise in Metchosin

Abstract breaks ground on Bowker Collection

École Willows Grade 5 class watches excavator tear down building at Bowker and Cadboro Bay

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Most Read

  • Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

    Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

  • Stelly’s students hitting the town for donations

    Annual can drive for the Sidney Lions Food Bank is Feb. 28