Eleven coonhound puppies and their mother, Bella, are expected to be reunited Saturday at Saanich’s Beckwith Park for the first time since their adoptions last year. (BC SPCA supplied)

Nearly a dozen coonhound puppies and their mother to reunite at Saanich park

Dogs’ former foster family initiated one-year reunion plans

Expect a howling good time at Saanich’s Beckwith Park on Saturday.

Nearly a dozen coonhound puppies and their mother, who were all adopted out of BC SPCA’s Victoria branch last year, are expected to reunite — at 2 p.m. — for the first time since their adoptions.

The foster family who cared for the 11 puppies and the mother, named Bella, initiated plans for the reunion, according to the BC SPCA’s Sarah Black.

“It’s a great way to recognize our foster families who do so much great work,” Black said. “Imagine 11 coonhound puppies…. That’s a very big litter. That’s a lot of work they put in, taking care of them.”

Black said she wasn’t sure if all of the dogs’ new owners had RSVP’d to the event, but said the goal was to reunite all 12 dogs. She said she believed all 12, including Bella, were adopted out to separate homes.

The BC SPCA Victoria branch has so far fostered 273 animals this year.

