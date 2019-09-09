Coordinator Laura Van Dyk is leading the Neighbours Engaging in Activities Together (NEAT) program coming to Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

NEAT program needs older adults in Oak Bay

12-week program builds neighbourhood connections

A popular program designed to create social connections and promote physical activity is coming to Oak Bay.

Laura Van Dyk works for Saanich and is bringing Island Health’s 12-week Neighbours Engaging in Activities Together (NEAT) program to Oak Bay starting Oct. 20.

The free, social program offers older adults a chance to try new activities and meet new friends, Van Dyk said.

Classes are led by recreation therapists who help participants with self-management challenges and motivation.

“Participants actually decide which activities they would like to do,” Van Dyk said.

READ MORE: Oak Bay doctor the pulse of Island’s heart failure clinic

Older adults are at higher risk of becoming isolated and there is a lot of new research that shows the benefits of social connection and physical activity and the importance of staying engaged, Van Dyk added.

“However, people who have never been engaged in community recreation may find the thought daunting and completely unappealing.”

Thus Island Health launched the NEAT program to connect with older adults who want to be involved but don’t know where to start. Others are slowly growing more isolated because of barriers such as fixed income.

The activities range from board games and water colour painting to memoir writing or chair yoga.

“As we age some life experiences get in the way and create challenges to staying socially connected,” Van Dyk said. “If mobility becomes challenging, financial resources become limited or you lose a loved one, it can leave you feeling lethargic, depressed and not motivated to leave the house.”

The program starts Sept. 20 in Oak Bay. It also runs in Saanich, Victoria and Sidney, all through partnerships between municipal parks and recreation staff and Island Health.

For more information contact laura.vandyk@saanich.ca.  

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria-wide pyjama party to raise money for school breakfasts

Just Posted

Cost of Vancouver Island mansion could buy four luxury homes in Saskatoon

The North Saanich property is listed at $18 million, the price of 21 single family homes in Victoria

Bird watchers, plant lovers find peace at sanctuary in Greater Victoria city core

Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary is ‘a gem in the heart of the city’

Series tied after exciting Mann Cup weekend

Game 3 starts at 7 p.m. Monday in Colwood

Mainly cloudy, chance of thunderstorms ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Wildlife photography, orca exhibit coming soon to Victoria’s Royal BC Museum

A preview into upcoming exhibits at downtown Victoria’s museum

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Woman sets sailing record, dogs take over Clover Point Park and more

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Most Read