Oak Bay home gets a new foundation

Construction is underway for the 1930-built bungalow at Monterey and Central roads in Oak Bay. It was lifted by Nickle Bros. and a new foundation is in already place. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Need a lift? The 1930-built bungalow at 686 Monterey Ave. is in the air as Nickle Bros. have lifted another old house in Oak Bay.

ALSO READ: Orcas spotted close to shore in Esquimalt

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.