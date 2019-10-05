Neighbour rallies community support for family that lost home, pets in fire

‘Every little bit helps, even verbal expressions of support,’ says the neighbour

A neighbour has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of six that lost their home in a fire in the District of the Highlands on Thursday. (Maria Bremner/Go Fund Me)

A neighbour has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of six that lost their home and three dogs in a fire in the District of the Highlands on Thursday.

Twenty-three firefighters from the Highlands Fire Department, Willis Point Volunteer Fire Department, Colwood Fire Rescue and Langford Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a two-storey, single-family home just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Despite the crews’ efforts, the house was not salvageable, explained neighbour Maria Bremner. She started the Go Fund Me page for the family as the “massive, devastating fire” destroyed everything in the home. Bremner set the page goal to $1, but over $4500 had been raised by Saturday afternoon.

The three family dogs, Angel, Dino and Bailey, were killed in the incident and the family has had to move into a hotel, Bremner explained. She’s hoping to collect funds to support them as they start over.

The family has indicated that they need clothing, linens, games and toys, financial support and rental accommodations, Bremner noted. Ideally, they’d like to find a place with five bedrooms as they have a large family, but they aren’t going to turn down other options, she explained. Anyone with a rental that might suit the family is welcome to contact Bremner through the GoFundMe page.

“Every little bit helps, even verbal expressions of support,” said Bremner.

Sara and Graeme – Bremner asked The Goldstream News Gazette to use first names only – have been comforted by the level of support coming from the community. The family moved into the neighbourhood about a year ago and were slowly getting to know the area, said Bremner.

Graeme and Sara run their own business which will make things harder for them, she noted. Their children weren’t in school on Friday and Bremner isn’t sure when they’ll return to class.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

