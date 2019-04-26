New washroom facilities are required at Beaver and Elk Lake to meet the service demand of the nearly 1.6 million visitors that come to the park annually. (CRD photo)

New accessible flush toilets coming to Elk/Beaver Lake

Construction of $1.1M project expected to run until end of year

Beachgoers, rowers, and trail users will soon have access to new year-round flushable toilets at Elk and Beaver lakes.

The Capital Regional District is starting constructing on a $1.1 million project to build new washroom facilities at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park.

The new facilities on Beaver Lake will be built at the Filter Beds and Beaver Beach at Elk Lake. They will also be built by Eagle Beach, beside the Elk Lake Rowing Centre.

READ ALSO: Work begins to bring year-round washrooms to Beaver Lake

The plumbed flush toilets will be fully accessible and have a combination of natural lighting through skylights and energy efficient LED lighting.

During construction, which is expected to last until the end of the year, portable toilets will be on site for park visitors.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor says efforts to improve Elk/Beaver lake underway

The new washroom facilities are being built to meet the service demands and minimize the environmental impacts of the nearly 1.6 million visitors that come to the park annually.

For more information and to subscribe for updates visit crd.bc.ca/project/capital-projects/elk-beaver-lake-washroom-facilities.

Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Don Quixote is the world’s best selling book
Next story
WATCH: Colwood Spring Clean Up brings long line to City Hall

Just Posted

City of Victoria passes proposal to eliminate BC Transit fees

A shift in tax revenue usage could do away with bus fares

Warning for Lower Mainland Realtors recalls Lindsay Buziak murder

Officials say safety is a top concern after report of suspicious man

New accessible flush toilets coming to Elk/Beaver Lake

Construction of $1.1M project expected to run until end of year

New immigrants healthier than Canadian-born population

In 2016, 7.5 million immigrants were accounted for in Canada

Odds of re-developing Saanich’s University Heights ‘60-40’

Wesbild says affordable housing, development cost charges sources of disagreement

Fashion Fridays: How to style your white blouse

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

Most Read