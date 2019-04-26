New accessible flush toilets coming to Elk/Beaver Lake

Construction of $1.1M project expected to run until end of year

Beachgoers, rowers, and trail users will soon have access to new year-round flushable toilets at Elk and Beaver lakes.

The Capital Regional District is starting constructing on a $1.1 million project to build new washroom facilities at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park.

The new facilities on Beaver Lake will be built at the Filter Beds and Beaver Beach at Elk Lake. They will also be built by Eagle Beach, beside the Elk Lake Rowing Centre.

The plumbed flush toilets will be fully accessible and have a combination of natural lighting through skylights and energy efficient LED lighting.

During construction, which is expected to last until the end of the year, portable toilets will be on site for park visitors.

The new washroom facilities are being built to meet the service demands and minimize the environmental impacts of the nearly 1.6 million visitors that come to the park annually.

