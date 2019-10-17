Eagle View Elementary play on their newly-opened accessible playground, one of 101 provincially-funded playgrounds in B.C. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

New accessible playground opens at View Royal’s Eagle View Elementary School

Students overjoyed while faculty and parents feel relief

There’s a new playground in town.

Eagle View Elementary School is the latest recipient of an accessible playground, one of 101 new provincially-funded playgrounds.

“This playground is much better because more kids can climb and can walk across the ladder,” says Alina Carrie, Grade 5 student. “There’s so much more to do than just the slide and monkey bars.”

READ MORE: Parents push for new playground at Gordon Head Middle School

This playground was funded by a $105,000 provincial investment from the Playground Equipment Program. Since 2018, the federal government has invested $10 million into new playgrounds across B.C. The program helps alleviate pressure on parent advisory committees to come up with all the funds for a new playground.

“It’s really wonderful to see all of our students being able to play together on our new playground,” says Susan Paquin, an Eagle View parent. “Without the generosity of everyone here today, we would not be celebrating this grand opening. We are proud to live in a province and be within a school district, that celebrates diversity and values inclusiveness.”

ALSO READ: New playground in View Royal’s Marler Park to be completed later this year

Playgrounds are funded based on greatest need.

The highest priority is given to schools without a playground, then to schools who have aging playgrounds. Any school district can apply for funding by sending a list of priorities in their capital plan submissions in June each year. Districts that didn’t receive funding this year may receive funding the following year if they apply.

In this case, Eagle View has an older playground that will remain on the premises.

“This playground was truly a team effort,” says Sanjiv Gahlon, vice-principal of Eagle View. “What a great example this playground is for showing what can be accomplished when we work together. I personally have watched our students enjoy this new playground and know it will continue to be a place where our students play, learn and grow.”

