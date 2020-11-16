New book shines a light on Sheringham Point Lighthouse

A new book is shedding light on the Sheringham Point Lighthouse.

Sheringham: A Canadian Heritage Story is authored and researched by Rebecca Quinn and Sheringham Point Lighthouse Preservation Society volunteers.

The 60-page book is in full colour, covering the iconic lighthouse’s history at Sheringham Point, near Shirley.

The federal government designated the lighthouse as a national heritage site in 2013.

The book features 65 photos, maps, journal entries, charts, and biographies of the lightkeepers and their families, the land purchase, the construction of Sheringham Point Road, and the society’s work.

“Canada’s lighthouses are treasure chests of community stories and legends. This history of the Sheringham Point Lighthouse is pure gold, covering First Nations, early Spanish maritime explorers, shipwrecks, early settlers and original lightkeepers, and the work of society volunteers who have achieved heritage designation for this important light station,” said Pat Carney, a retired Canadian senator, who led the charge to protect West Coast lighthouses.

The book will is available on the society’s website (www.sheringhamlighthouse.org), at booksellers and other retail shops.



