A new bottle drop was created for Wild ARC by Elite Self Storage, so the animal rehabilitation centre can now accept donations in the form of bottles and cans. (Facebook/Wild ARC)

New bottle drop created to support work of Wild ARC in Metchosin

Animal rehabilitation centre can now accept donations in form of bottles and cans

Animal lovers on a budget may be pleased to know there are ways to support Wild ARC, without donating cash.

A new bottle drop was created for the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin by Elite Self Storage at 4402 Westshore Pkwy. All funds made from donations go directly towards Wild ARC.

Another unique way to support the animal rehabilitation centre, is by bringing your receipts from the Esquimalt or Royal Oak Country Grocer stores to Wild ARC.

“For every $5,000 worth of Country Grocer receipts, Wild ARC gets 3 per cent back in gift cards – that’s $150!” Wild ARC shared on its Facebook page.

Receipts must be from within the last six months, and can be donated at 1020 Malloch Rd. in Victoria any day of the week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Wild ARC is also seeking volunteers, as the organization gears up for a busy spring. There are a variety of different roles people can fill, which can be explored on the BC SPCA website.

“If you love animals, meeting wonderful new people and would like to make a significant difference in your local community, please consider volunteering with Wild ARC,” stated the Wild ARC Facebook page. “Our training and recruitment season is here and we are in great need of passionate individuals who want to help us save and care for local wildlife.”

For more information or to sign up, please visit spca.bc.ca.

Wild ARC

