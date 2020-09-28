Hearts pop up in Rainbow Park. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

New crop of hand-crafted heats popping up across Saanich

Community arts program promotes wellness, sends message of caring from people of all ages

As fall approached, more hearts started springing up in Saanich as part of a district initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation.

The late David Springer, 93, crafting hearts at The Priory before his death on Sept. 22. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Through the “HeArts Together” Community Art Project, hearts were hand-made by residents of long-term care facilities around the region, participants accessing various community services and children and youth participating in Saanich Recreation programs. The hearts and messages are being assembled in outdoor displays in parks around Saanich starting with Rutledge, Cadboro/Gyro and Rainbow parks.

READ ALSO: Hearts of Vancouver Island campaign spreading message of love and unity

“Hearts have come to symbolize our caring for loved ones, neighbors and the community and they also express our gratitude to health care and essential workers,” said community arts specialist Brenda Weatherston. “We hope these collective heart displays will serve as a legacy of our experience during these challenging times and show how we can come together as a community while remaining safely apart.”

Participants include Aberdeen Hospital and the Priory, The Heights at Mount View, Garth Homer Society, Victoria Cool Aid Society, Inter-cultural Association of Greater Victoria, Salvation Army, Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Society, Victoria Native Friendship Centre and the Victoria Women’s Transition House.

Visit saanich.ca to learn more.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay couple honoured for 35 years volunteering

Just Posted

South Island Transportation Strategy looks to reduce reliance on personal vehicles

EV charging stations, bike lockers, new park-and-ride stalls among solutions in Capital Region

New crop of hand-crafted heats popping up across Saanich

Community arts program promotes wellness, sends message of caring from people of all ages

BC Transit finishes wave of replacements with natural gas buses in Victoria

Average fleet age drops a few years with new buses added in 2020

Oak Bay couple honoured for 35 years volunteering

Mayor awards distinguished Oak Leaf to Bert and Doris Dinsmore

Meet the Liberal candidate for Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Roxanne Helme about ‘governance, not politics’

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

POLL: Do you agree with the decision to call a provincial election for Oct. 24?

British Columbians will put their social distancing skills to the test when… Continue reading

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

Most Read