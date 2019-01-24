New dementia video series shares wisdom and advice for family caregivers

‘The series is a reminder that you are not alone’

Family caregivers and medical experts of dementia have come together to create a new video series, sharing insights and advice for those learning to adapt to a family member with dementia.

Launched this month during national Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the video series includes dramatizations to demonstrate common solutions for problems associated with dementia, like wandering or confusion.

Dementia disorders slowly erode people’s ability to understand and perform everyday tasks, creating new and unexpected challenges for families. Hearing from other family caregivers who have also gone through the experience can help ease stress and provide valuable tips.

“This series will give important wisdom and a reminder that you are not alone,” said Melanie Mahlman, president and CEO of Victoria Hospitals Foundation, which provided $80,000 to support the project.

The new video series called ‘Sharing the Journey: Practical Approaches to Caring for a Loved One With Dementia,’ had family caregivers play an integral role in the project, acting as both advisors and participants.

“Caregivers said ‘Show us what to do, don’t just tell us,’” said Sandra Somers, a retired Senior’s Health nurse with Island Health and clinical advisor to the project. “By involving caregivers in every part of the production and using actors to dramatize common scenarios, we were able to identify the most important issues for caregivers and really show how to deal with them.”

Creation of the 18-part video series was supported by the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“Being able to provide practical, meaningful education and resources to people on the dementia journey is at the core of our work,” said Maria Howard, CEO, Alzheimer Society of B.C. “Having the opportunity to work with Island Health on this project shows us what is possible when we all work together to build a dementia-friendly province.”

The video series is available to view online at www.IslandHealth.ca/dementia-videos