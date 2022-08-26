New early childhood learning program coming to Songhees Nation

The free program will allow families to kick-start their children’s education

Chief Ron Sam said Songhees Nation is proud to launch the Aboriginal Head Start program, which will benefit the community’s children and families. (Black Press Media file photo)

Children and families of the Songhees Nation can now benefit from a new program aimed at improving early childhood learning and development.

“Songhees Nation is proud to offer the Aboriginal Head Start program to our member families free of charge,” said Chief Ron Sam in a release.

“Our children’s early learning development is so important to their future success and prosperity, and this important on-reserve program will allow families to kick start their children’s education in a culturally appropriate and safe environment.”

The Aboriginal Head Start On Reserve program includes six key components including parent and family involvement, education, nutrition, health promotion and social support with culture and language as their foundation. Its goal is to support programming that is designed and delivered by First Nations communities to meet their needs and priorities.

The program is flexible in nature, in that each community can select the delivery model that best meets local needs, and is designed for children from birth up until age six.

“We are looking forward to watching this program thrive and grow and become an invaluable resource in fostering our children’s emotional, social, and spiritual well-being,” Sam said.

