NEW FESTIVAL: Vegans of Victoria unite

The vegan community will be celebrating all things plant-based when Vegtoria comes to Centennial Square on Saturday, July 21.

This will be the first year for Vegtoria: Victoria’s Veg Fest, organized by the Vancouver Island Vegan Association. The local event is just one of many happening across Canada and around the world to celebrate vegan culture and community, and will feature vegan food, informative booths, local vendors, contests and speakers.

Everyone from the converted to the curious are invited to learn about the values of the vegan movement, which promotes not consuming or using any animal-based or created products, from meat to dairy to honey to leather and more.

Organizers describe the event as being open to “everyone who cares about animals, who wants to try delicious new food, live healthier, protect the environment, or who just wants to come and enjoy the festivities.”

A diverse group of vendors will be providing goods and services described as “compassionate, cruelty-free products that consider the well-bring of non-human animals as well as our own.” Alongside will be a host of non-profit organizations working in the field of animal advocacy.

The mainstage speaker for the day will be Earthling Ed, an online activist who has devoted his life to animal rights. His talk will focus on the morality of eating animals, in the hopes of encouraging positive discussion and debate.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vending and volunteer opportunities are still open. For more information visit vegtoria.ca.

– Monday Magazine staff