A new exhibit at the Maritime Museum of BC features the story of a trio of sailing vessels in the museum’s care, the Tilikum, Dorothy and Trekka. Our Fleet: Small Craft with a Story opened Nov. 23 and runs until May 14, 2022. (Courtesy Maritime Museum of BC)

New Maritime Museum of B.C. exhibit celebrates trio of ships’ histories

Exhibit tells the unique stories of the Tilikum, Dorothy and Trekka

The Maritime Museum of B.C. launched a new exhibit in its new location.

Titled Our Fleet: Small Craft with a Story, the exhibit runs until May 14, 2022 and focuses on the three vessels the museum cares for as part of its collection.

The Tilikum, Dorothy and Trekka each have deep roots in the province’s coastal history and each carries their own story of “adventure and adversity,” with two of the vessels participating on international sailings, and one completing a round-the-world trip.

“Though unique in many ways, including their materials and structure, all three vessels share one thing in common: they have all inspired generations of mariners in the Pacific Northwest,” the museum stated in a release.

The museum is now located at 744 Douglas St. next to the Victoria Conference Centre and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on exhibits and programs, visit mmbc.bc.ca.

