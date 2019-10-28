A new pilot program, STRIDE, aims to help alleviate the stress of seniors getting around View Royal. (Black Press file photo)

New pilot project helps seniors run errands on the West Shore

Organizers seek more volunteer drivers

They say it takes a community to raise a child, but what about a senior?

A new pilot program aims to help alleviate the stress of seniors getting around town. STRIDE (Seniors Transportation Reliable Independent Dedication Enjoyment) is the newest program by Pacific Centre Family Services Association.

STRIDE focuses on getting seniors to necessary errands, such as medical appointments or grocery shopping. Currently, it’s a one time per month service for seniors living in View Royal, but organizers are eagerly looking for volunteers.

Volunteers play an important role in ensuring that local seniors get social interaction and get the medical attention they need.

An ideal volunteer will have a reliable vehicle, a clean driving record, a Class 5 licence, and $3 million liability. Drivers are expected to be patient with seniors, comfortable working independently, and able to help carry lightweight items, such as a foldable walker.

Every month, drivers will be assigned two or three transports, with a minimum of six months. Volunteers will be reimbursed for their gas.

For those who are interested, call 778-677-3540 or email dbodman@pcfsa.org.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
