New reservation system in place at Island View Beach campsite

CRD launches new system for campers at the park

A pair of children explore the beach at Island View Beach Regional Park in Central Saanich. (Steven Heywood/News Staff File)

CENTRAL SAANICH — Get your reservations in for the seasonal campground at Island View Beach Regional Park on the Saanich Peninsula.

As of the long weekend, campers can reserve their spot at Island View Beach, thanks to a new, online reservation system introduced by the Capital Regional District (CRD). The campground is open May 18 to September 3, 2018 and bookings can be made up to 30 days in advance.

Island View Beach Park is a popular getaway on the Saanich Peninsula, offering tent and RV sites for camping. Outside of the reservation system, five RV sites and 11 tenting area will be offered on a first come-first served basis. Costs are $15/night for tenting and $20/night for RVs ($10 for an additional vehicle).

The park has 18 beachfront RV sites, five treed tent trailer places and 24 treed tent spots. Maximum stays are 14 days per calendar year.

The CRD’s new reservation system requires campers to create an account with CRD Parks, prior to completing a transaction.

Other CRD-operated campsites — the Sooke Potholes Regional Park (as part of a multi-year agreement with the T’Sou’ke Nation) and the Jordan River Regional Park — are on a first come-fist served basis.

— CRD