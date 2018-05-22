A pair of children explore the beach at Island View Beach Regional Park in Central Saanich. (Steven Heywood/News Staff File)

New reservation system in place at Island View Beach campsite

CRD launches new system for campers at the park

CENTRAL SAANICH — Get your reservations in for the seasonal campground at Island View Beach Regional Park on the Saanich Peninsula.

As of the long weekend, campers can reserve their spot at Island View Beach, thanks to a new, online reservation system introduced by the Capital Regional District (CRD). The campground is open May 18 to September 3, 2018 and bookings can be made up to 30 days in advance.

Island View Beach Park is a popular getaway on the Saanich Peninsula, offering tent and RV sites for camping. Outside of the reservation system, five RV sites and 11 tenting area will be offered on a first come-first served basis. Costs are $15/night for tenting and $20/night for RVs ($10 for an additional vehicle).

The park has 18 beachfront RV sites, five treed tent trailer places and 24 treed tent spots. Maximum stays are 14 days per calendar year.

The CRD’s new reservation system requires campers to create an account with CRD Parks, prior to completing a transaction.

Other CRD-operated campsites — the Sooke Potholes Regional Park (as part of a multi-year agreement with the T’Sou’ke Nation) and the Jordan River Regional Park — are on a first come-fist served basis.

— CRD

Previous story
VIDEO: Tide pool school draws a crowd to explore seaside in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Fire at Belfry Theatre closes curtain on upcoming show

Small fire in theatre’s dimmer room causes over $10,000 in damage

New reservation system in place at Island View Beach campsite

CRD launches new system for campers at the park

Victoria man arrested for sexual assault on BC Transit bus

Incident took place downtown, in broad daylight in front of fellow passengers

Two VicPD officers injured, man and woman facing charges

Police were called to the scene Sunday night after a man tried to kick in someone’s door

Oak Bay youth give teens a voice, explore homelessness, talk to seniors for podcasts

Teens pleased as teacher adds podcast creation to English 12 class

VIDEO: Tide pool school draws a crowd to explore seaside in Oak Bay

Friends of Uplands Park hosted the inter-tidal exploration at Cattle Point on… Continue reading

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

B.C. flood risk switches from snowmelt to rainfall: River Forecast Centre

Kootenays and Fraser River remain serious concerns

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Most Read