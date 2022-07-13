Children of all ages will have opportunities to do jumps, twists and other tricks at the new Tripp Station Youth Bike Skills Park in Saanich off the Lochside Trail. It opens to the public Saturday, July 16. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Children of all ages will have opportunities to do jumps, twists and other tricks at the new Tripp Station Youth Bike Skills Park in Saanich off the Lochside Trail. It opens to the public Saturday, July 16. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

New Saanich bike skills park rolls into action this weekend

Tripp Station Youth Bike Skills Park opening with lots of summer riding time left

A bike park project that had seeds planted seven years ago has come to fruition in Saanich.

This Saturday (July 16) the trails, pump track and dirt jumps at the new Tripp Station Youth Bike Skills Park will officially open to the public, with plenty of time to test it out over the summer season.

The one-acre park, on land purchased by the District of Saanich from BC Hydro at the George Tripp substation on Lochside Drive near Borden Street, is just off the Lochside Regional Trail and easily accessible by bike. The completion of the project culminates the municipality’s youth development strategy and implementation plan, which originally called for a park to be finished by 2019.

Adding a youth-focused facility to the district’s parks system is “fantastic,” said Mayor Fred Haynes.

“It gives youth a fun way to challenge themselves, to socialize with friends and family and to stay healthy and active. Outdoor recreation, specifically a youth park, is a major component of our youth development strategy,” he said in a release.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting happen at 11 a.m.

RELATED STORY: Bike track, skills park coming this summer to Saanich’s Tripp Station

South Island Mountain Bike Society director of advocacy Yvonne Mendel echoed the mayor’s statement about it being a great addition to the region’s urban bike parks. “We hope that children and youth will find the bike park to be an exciting new amenity.”

Other improvements to the area include the creation of a gravel pathway between the entrance to the park and Lochside Drive/Lochside Regional Trail, park furniture, bike racks, a drinking fountain, signs and a portable toilet.

A small parking lot is available, but users are encouraged to reach the park by bike. Find more information about the project at Saanich.ca/parks under Park Projects.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

CyclingDistrict of SaanichSaanich

Previous story
PODCAST: Jan Rabson – A voice with character and character voices

Just Posted

Saanich police look to find owners for four works from the 1,000 seized in April. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police look to ID owners of 4 artworks seized in spring investigation

A civil resolution tribunal awarded just over $2,000 for damages and fees to a Saanich man sued his neighbours for costs he incurred dealing with encroachment of their bamboo plants onto his property. (Creative Outlet)
Tribunal brings Saanich neighbours’ bamboo feud to resolution

Yumbrosia Fine Foods has operated as a grocer and deli, as seen here in July 2021, and served the local community with a wide variety of imported European, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products. (Black Press Media file photo)
New ownership signals return for Yumbrosia in Oak Bay

Police are looking for information on this suspect after a person was threatened with a weapon in the 3400-block of Saanich Road on June 26. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Information sought after weapon brandished in Saanich