New Saanich boardwalk boasts 65-year lifespan

The new floating boardwalk is open at the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary in Saanich. Residents can walk the trails daily from dawn to dusk and the Nature House is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends noon to 4 p.m.

“I am very proud to announce Phase II of the floating boardwalk construction is complete and the new boardwalk now open to the public,” said Kathleen Burton, Executive Director, Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary. “The former boardwalk spanning the lake was rundown and removed over the summer. In its place, today we announce this new one — with guaranteed longevity of 65-75 years – has been installed. That, is something to be both thankful for and, very, very proud of.”

During the ceremonial ribbon cutting and opening last weekend, Leanna Hill, chair Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary Society, said the re-opening of the floating boardwalk signifies the is dedicated to fostering the community’s understanding and appreciation of nature through direct experiences inspiring personal action.

Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary applauds those involved in Phase II of the Floating Boardwalk project for finishing once again, on time and on budget.

“Our thanks goes to our individual and corporate donors and the numerous sanctuary members and community minded individuals who have given us positive response and financial assistance to see the project a success demonstrating that working together, allows the Society to accomplish together what cannot be achieved alone,” said Burton. “Apart from the established collaboration I just mentioned, Sawn Lake currently has 265 members. Each of these stakeholders is integral to a projects like this. Our members support nature.”

Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary is dedicated to education, culture, protection, and appreciation of the unique ecosystem it stewards.

Visit swanlake.bc.ca/become-a-member.php for society membership information.



