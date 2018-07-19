New senior residence open in Saanich

Doug Regelous, development partner of Campion Group, architect Christine Lintott, and Rob Wickson, past president of the Gorge-Tillicum Community Association, check out the courtyard of the Amica at the Gorge. It offers independent, assisted living and memory care living options for seniors. The facility held a grand opening July 12 that drew some 200 visitors, including several dignitaries. Wolf Depner/News Staff