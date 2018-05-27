New social club started at Cedar Hill Rec Centre

Saanich received $15,200 from the province towards funding a new club based out of Cedar Hill Rec. Centre. Photo by Melanie Seal-Jones

The members from two failing clubs have been combined, with support from Saanich, to create a new social club based out of Cedar Hill Recreation Centre for older adults.

The new Cedar Hill 55+ Social Club, as its known, actually started in January and fills a need based on long-term research, said Julie Wallace, programmer with Saanich Parks.

The demand for a club came out of the Saanich Parks and Recreation Older Adults Strategy completed in 2017.

“Amongst many objectives for this year … was increasing opportunity for social connection, a common thread heard throughout the public engagements,” Wallace said.

Saanich received $15,000 from the Ministry of Health to make the club happen. It also applied for a small grant through the Union of BC Municipalities to help fund some additional equipment and staff.

The club is based on the format of other local seniors centres such as Les Passmore Silver Threads off Tillicum, Cordova the Bay 55+ and Goward House. Like them, the new Cedar Hill Social Club has an annual membership fee and offers a variety of activities.

This provides a solution to the fact two social groups at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre were in jeopardy of closing down, Wallace said.

After meeting with members of both groups it was concluded they could combine into a new social club for older adults, she said.

Existing activities include bridge, carpet bowling and cards are still available while new activities are being added.

Table tennis and massages from West Coast College of Massage students are now available on Fridays. Friday afternoons offer a social time with tea, coffee and treats for any of the members who wish to just come and visit.

A Saturday afternoon social time started April 28 and other programs are in the planning stages. Saanich hopes to add Mah Jong, Beginner Bridge lessons, gentle fitness monthly speakers and movie afternoons.

Membership is $40 for the year and includes most of the activities. Some have a nominal drop in fee, such as $3 for bridge and bingo. Non-members are welcome to drop-in at all activities for $5.75.

To get involved or for more information call Julie Wallace at 250-475-5408.