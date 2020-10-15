Sooke mayor Maja Tait attended the official opening of the 6.5-km Stickleback Urban Trail on Thursday, Oct. 15. She thanked the Juan de Fuca Trail Community Society for helping move the project forward. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

New urban trail connects Sooke residents to Galloping Goose

Stickleback Urban Trail stretches 6.5 km from Clarkson Park

A central kiosk, map tables and a water fountain for pets and their owners are some of the amenities at the new 6.5-kilometre trail in Sooke.

Mayor Maja Tait attended the Oct. 15 opening of the Stickleback Urban Trail at John Philips Memorial Park to celebrate the trail system that connects residents to the Galloping Goose from Clarkson Park.

Tait thanked the Juan de Fuca Trail Community Society for their dedication to the trail system that they proposed to city council more than two years ago.

Students from the Harmony Project Sooke, a non-profit society that provides musical instruments and instruction for youth, rang in the official opening with a drum line and violin orchestra.

“It’s exciting to see the results from community partnerships … and I hope residents join the fun through our Seek ‘n’ Snap program,” said Tait. “I will be heading out with my son.”

READ MORE: New trail system proposed for Sooke

Residents are encouraged to celebrate nature by taking a selfie while enjoying the urban trail.

By sharing a photo on social media using the scavenger hunt guide available online at sooke.ca, participants have the chance to win admission passes to the SEAPARC Leisure Complex.

Sooke has been updating the Parks and Trails Master Plan and Transportation Master Plan with involvement from the community over the last year.

“I’ve always admired the fact that there’s always a group of volunteers willing to help improve Sooke,” said Sid Jorna, with the Juan de Fuca Trail Community Society. “I just walked it earlier today and I can’t wait for everyone else to see the beauty when they walk along the trail themselves.”

ALSO READ: Edward Milne students clean up Whiffen Spit

 

Students from the Harmony Project Sooke, a non-profit society that provides musical instruments and teaching to Sooke youth, celebrated the official opening of Stickleback Urban Trail with a drum line. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

