New workshop designed to help Greater Victoria kids, parents become anti-racist

Session takes place on Feb. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

An online workshop will teach parents how to raise an anti-racist child. The event takes place on Feb. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

A workshop hopes to spark conversation across Greater Victoria on how to teach children how to be anti-racist.

Sooke Parents Education Advisory Council (SPEAC) and Moms Against Racism (MAR) are holding an online workshop all about how to raise an anti-racist child.

Being ‘anti-racist’ refers to the action of acknowledging personal privileges, confronting acts of racial discrimination and actively working to chance personal racial biases.

READ MORE: Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

During the event, there will be five steps that can be applied for not only children, but adults as well.

There will be chances for three SPEAC member schools to win a book gift basket to assist in teaching anti-racism, cultural competency and decolonization. Each attendee will be entered into the draw.

The session takes place on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Those interested can sign up at: www.eventbrite.ca/e/135450264387.

ALSO READ: Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

ParentingracismSD62