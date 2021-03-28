Newest Habitat Victoria homeowners move into Saanich townhouse

Young family had been saving for down payment on a home since renoviction

A young family receives the key to their new home in a Habitat Victoria townhouse complex in Saanich, and officially cut the ribbon during a virtual ceremony. (Courtesy Habitat Victoria)

The newest owners of a Habitat Victoria constructed residence were recently welcomed virtually into their new Saanich home.

The young family was evicted for renovations and forced to move into a small apartment. Since then they’ve been saving up for a down payment on a home.

The March 24 key presentation and ribbon cutting ceremony was the culmination of their hard work to stay in Greater Victoria and lay down roots.

They worked with Habitat and Vancity to secure their new home, and have nearly completed 500 volunteer hours at the Restore and elsewhere with Habitat as part of the arrangement. They signed an occupancy agreement that now allows them to move in, and once their volunteer hours are complete, they can sign mortgage documents, according to a Habitat spokesperson.

The previous owners of the townhouse were moving on to the next chapter in their lives, so Habitat Victoria took the opportunity to repurchase the unit as a way to make it available to another family that needed a hand up.

“The ability to retain housing inventory is invaluable to Habitat to ensure future families will benefit from a safe, decent and affordable place to call home,” said Tiffany Gates, Habitat Victoria’s director of family services.

The couple and their two children received a virtual welcome from dignitaries, donors, sponsors, volunteers and other Habitat supporters, along with a welcome gift from Root Cellar as they received the keys to their new home.

