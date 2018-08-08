Night market hits Oak Bay Avenue

Market runs Aug. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oak Bay Avenue

Bring a hat for the Oak Bay Night Market tonight on the Ave.

The sun is set to shine, Aug. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. when the village closes down its street and transforms into a European style street market. Visitors and residents can find a wide range of fresh and local produce and hot-n-ready street food. There is live music, a magician, pop-up theatre, face painting and balloon animals.

Artists and artisans showcase a variety of unique treasures, including wood turned bowls, handmade greeting cards, glass art, fabric arts, jewelry, toys, fresh made soaps and cosmetics and preserves.

The stores of Oak Bay remain open with special pricing, tastings, demos, sampling and more.

The market returns for a season finale Sept. 12.