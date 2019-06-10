Crowds fill Oak Bay Avenue during the Oak Bay Night Market. This year’s Night Market starts Wednesday night, June 12. (Black Press File Photo)

Night Market returns to Oak Bay Village

Market features new and returning vendors for 2019

The Oak Bay Village Night Market returns for 2019 starting Wednesday night (June 12) from 4 to 8 p.m.

It’s the 11th year of the Oak Bay Village Night Market and it offers an expanded selection of vendors featuring fresh produce, baked goods, canned goods, sauces, condiments and sweets. The market features 100 vendors, live music, pop up theatre, wine, beer, cider and spirits.

READ MORE: Photos from Oak Bay night market 2017 season finale

Adding to a host of returning vendors are a series of new vendors, including knife and garden tool sharpening services, and yoga classes offered on the front lawn of the municipal hall.

There is also entertainment in the form of live music and the curious but short performances in Theatre SKAM’s Pop Up Theatre. Roving magic and craft activities are also found throughout the market. The band Kafoozalum will perform in the first half of opening night followed by Arf the Dog.

All artisan items in the market are made by the seller, giving market patrons the opportunity to connect with the maker.

Street food offerings range from Greek food to salmon burgers, sausages, corn dogs, risotto balls and gelato.

The Oak Bay Village Night Market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oak Bay Avenue between Monterey and Wilmot Place on the second Wednesday of the summer months, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.

Visit the visitoakbayvillage.ca events calendar or the Oak Bay Village Facebook page for updates.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
10 things to do and see on the Saanich Peninsula

Just Posted

Seeds of dissent growing on Peninsula farms

Some farmers question CRD consultants’ report and disagree with aim to support first-time growers

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Vancouver Island FC a magnet for women’s soccer talent

New club kicked off season with a win over league champions

10 things to do and see on the Saanich Peninsula

Experience all the Saanich Peninsula has to offer

B.C. filmmaker premiers chronic pain documentary in Victoria

On A Scale of 1 to 10 will premier in Victoria on June 12

WATCH: 7th annual World Oceans Day makes a splash at Fishermans Wharf

Education and fun combined for all-ages ocean-conservation event in Victoria

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

UPDATED: Police believe early morning shooting at Vancouver Island coffee shop ‘not a random incident’

Multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning at a popular Courtenay coffee… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Most Read