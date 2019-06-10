Night Market returns to Oak Bay Village

The Oak Bay Village Night Market returns for 2019 starting Wednesday night (June 12) from 4 to 8 p.m.

It’s the 11th year of the Oak Bay Village Night Market and it offers an expanded selection of vendors featuring fresh produce, baked goods, canned goods, sauces, condiments and sweets. The market features 100 vendors, live music, pop up theatre, wine, beer, cider and spirits.

READ MORE: Photos from Oak Bay night market 2017 season finale

Adding to a host of returning vendors are a series of new vendors, including knife and garden tool sharpening services, and yoga classes offered on the front lawn of the municipal hall.

There is also entertainment in the form of live music and the curious but short performances in Theatre SKAM’s Pop Up Theatre. Roving magic and craft activities are also found throughout the market. The band Kafoozalum will perform in the first half of opening night followed by Arf the Dog.

All artisan items in the market are made by the seller, giving market patrons the opportunity to connect with the maker.

Street food offerings range from Greek food to salmon burgers, sausages, corn dogs, risotto balls and gelato.

The Oak Bay Village Night Market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oak Bay Avenue between Monterey and Wilmot Place on the second Wednesday of the summer months, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.

Visit the visitoakbayvillage.ca events calendar or the Oak Bay Village Facebook page for updates.

reporter@oakbaynews.com