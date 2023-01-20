The BC Emergency Services booth at the career fair on Nov. 24. The Bay Street Armoury will host a career fair on Feb. 23, (Black Press Media file photo)

‘No better way to network’: career fair comes to Victoria

Featuring over 60 companies, the job fair is free of charge

More than 65 companies will be in attendance at the Greater Victoria Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Event at the Bay Street Armoury next month.

The event will bring job-seekers face-to-face with many different companies, including BC Transit, Canada Post, Work BC and more.

Admission is free, with no registration necessary, and job-seekers are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume.

Ranee Pal, the events manager for Black Press Media, said the career fair is a great way to jump-start a new career or foster connections within an established field.

“There’s no better way to network with such a wide array of businesses and educational institutions – all in one location,” she said. “Whether it’s pursuing a new career path, taking the next step on the path you already love, or getting the education you need to make it happen, you’ll find the resources you need at the Greater Victoria Career and Post-Secondary Education Event.”

The event will be Feb. 23 at 715 Bay St., from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information visit events.blackpress.ca.

