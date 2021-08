Canada Day brought out the craftiness in View Royal residents this year. The town held a photo contest, and the winning submission featured View Royal’s logo depicted in carefully selected shells and pebbles laid over a Canadian flag.

Cathie Blanchard set up her photo, entered under a nature, arts and crafts category, at the waterfront access on Beaumont Road.

Blanchard won a Canada Day themed a prize pack for her art.

Canada DayView RoyalWest Shore