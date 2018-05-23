Nominate a favourite philanthropist in Greater Victoria

Nominate your favourite philanthropists for the 2018 National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration. From philanthropists as young as five years old, to those who have made philanthropy a lifetime of work, NPD is a special day set aside to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy and those people, businesses and organizations active who enrich our philanthropic community.

“National Philanthropy Day is an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of giving and the impact of this generosity on our community,” said Jessica Bell, chair of NPD Victoria. “Philanthropy is about more than just large financial donations. We celebrate our young up and coming philanthropists as well as our well-established community philanthropists, volunteers, community groups and more.”

Hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Vancouver Island Chapter, the 19th Annual National Philanthropy Day Celebration will take place in Victoria at the Victoria Conference Centre on Nov. 16. More than 400 people are expected to take part in this annual event.

This year’s award categories are: Generosity of Spirit Award; Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer Award; Outstanding Philanthropic Community Award; Corporate Responsibility Award; Youth in Philanthropy Awards ages 5 – 10 and Youth in Philanthropy Award ages 11 – 18.

Find the forms at www.npdvictoria.com. Nomination deadline is June 15, 2018.