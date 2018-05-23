2017 Youth in Philanthropy Winner Emma Locke

Nominate a favourite philanthropist in Greater Victoria

Nomination deadline is June 15

Nominate your favourite philanthropists for the 2018 National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration. From philanthropists as young as five years old, to those who have made philanthropy a lifetime of work, NPD is a special day set aside to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy and those people, businesses and organizations active who enrich our philanthropic community.

“National Philanthropy Day is an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of giving and the impact of this generosity on our community,” said Jessica Bell, chair of NPD Victoria. “Philanthropy is about more than just large financial donations. We celebrate our young up and coming philanthropists as well as our well-established community philanthropists, volunteers, community groups and more.”

Hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Vancouver Island Chapter, the 19th Annual National Philanthropy Day Celebration will take place in Victoria at the Victoria Conference Centre on Nov. 16. More than 400 people are expected to take part in this annual event.

This year’s award categories are: Generosity of Spirit Award; Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer Award; Outstanding Philanthropic Community Award; Corporate Responsibility Award; Youth in Philanthropy Awards ages 5 – 10 and Youth in Philanthropy Award ages 11 – 18.

Find the forms at www.npdvictoria.com. Nomination deadline is June 15, 2018.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
New reservation system in place at Island View Beach campsite

Just Posted

Fire at Belfry Theatre closes curtain on upcoming show

Small fire in theatre’s dimmer room causes over $10,000 in damage

New reservation system in place at Island View Beach campsite

CRD launches new system for campers at the park

Nominate a favourite philanthropist in Greater Victoria

Nomination deadline is June 15

Victoria man arrested for sexual assault on BC Transit bus

Incident took place downtown, in broad daylight in front of fellow passengers

Two VicPD officers injured, man and woman facing charges

Police were called to the scene Sunday night after a man tried to kick in someone’s door

VIDEO: Tide pool school draws a crowd to explore seaside in Oak Bay

Friends of Uplands Park hosted the inter-tidal exploration at Cattle Point on… Continue reading

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

B.C. flood risk switches from snowmelt to rainfall: River Forecast Centre

Kootenays and Fraser River remain serious concerns

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Most Read