Nominations now open for Saanich’s 21st annual Environmental Awards

The District of Saanich is accepting nominations for the 2021 Environmental Awards until June 1 at 4 p.m. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Do you know any local champions for the environment who deserve some recognition? Saanich is now accepting nominations for the municipality’s 21st annual Environmental Awards.

Until June 1 at 4 p.m., the district will be taking nominations for the seven different award categories recognizing individuals, volunteer organizations, businesses, youth (individual/youth group/school), biodiversity conservation work, long-term environmental achievement by an individual, and a local contribution towards sustainability.

Through these awards, Saanich has celebrated the local individuals and organizations working to create a more sustainable future for more than 20 years, explained Coun. Rebecca Mersereau, chair of the environment and natural areas advisory committee which oversees the initiative. Since 2000, more than 160 winners have been recognized.

READ ALSO: Saanich recognizes winners of 2020 Environmental Awards for advocacy of natural areas

“Today more than ever, it is vital to recognize the work of residents who are putting the environment first and helping to make our community the vibrant place we call home,” she said.

As a result of the pandemic, the awards ceremony was cancelled in 2020, but the district is hopeful that some kind of celebration can take place this year, Mayor Fred Haynes said.

In the past, winners have been recognized for their work with invasive species removal, environmental education, conservation efforts, waste reduction, energy efficiency and sustainable developments.

Anyone can be nominated for the awards as long as their environmental work impacts the municipality. For information about the categories and eligibility criteria, visit saanich.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AwardsDistrict of SaanichEnvironment