Thomas Wamiss will be walking from Port Hardy to Victoria starting June 18 to raise funds for cancer research. (Supplied photo)

North Islander to walk from Port Hardy to Victoria to raise funds for cancer research

Thomas Wamiss is aiming to create awareness and to help ‘battle this terrible disease’

Thomas Wamiss is going to raise funds for cancer by walking from Port Hardy to Victoria starting on June 18.

“I have dedicated myself to doing a walk to bring awareness and to help battle this terrible disease,” he said, noting that during the walk he will also be “delivering a message of sobriety along the way in interviews with local communities and social media. The message will be in our traditional tongue (Kwak’wala) and in English.”

Wamiss noted he’s doing this because two of his family members have passed away from cancer, and the sobriety talks that are a part of the fundraiser came about after he became sober back on Sept. 15, 2020.

“It’s all about living a healthier lifestyle,” he said, “and I want to encourage others to do the same.”

If you’re interested in helping sponsor Wamiss’ fundraising journey to Victoria, you can contact him at wamiss@gmail.com or by phone at 250-949-1069.

