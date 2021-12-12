North Saanich 4-H club receives financial boost from farm funder

The $500 will go towards developing existing programs, funding local events

North Saanich’s 4-H volunteer and youth support collective will receive $500 as part of a $100,000 cross-Canada donation from Farm Credit Canada.

The donation will support North Saanich’s Fowl Creatures 4-H Poultry club in initiatives and activities such as developing existing programs, the purchase of resource materials, supporting volunteers and covering costs associated with local events. The club is one of 26 B.C. clubs to receive the funding.

The funding is an important resource for clubs at the grassroots level, 4-H Canada CEO Shannon Benner said in a release.

“Through support from the FCC 4-H Club Fund, 4-H youth leaders have the opportunity to further their engagement in activities and programming in the areas that they are passionate about, empowering them as engaged and responsible youth who effect positive change not just within their communities, but around the world,” she said.

The $100,000 to be distributed across 200 Canadian 4-H clubs by the end of this year is part of a larger, $250,000 commitment spanning to the end of 2022, providing support to 4-H Canada and provincial counterparts as well as local clubs, the release said.

