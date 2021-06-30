North Saanich firefighters help students cool off during heat wave

The North Saanich fire department gave local students a cool break Monday as temperatures soared well past 30 C. (Photo courtesy of North Saanich Middle School/Twitter)

The North Saanich fire department helped douse a different kind of heat on Monday as Greater Victoria hit record-setting temperatures.

The department’s trucks sprayed water high over a field to mist water down on students from the North Saanich Middle School. The school tweeted both students and staff appreciated the cool down method on the school year’s hottest day.

North Saanich Middle School @SD63NSaanich students received a cooling off from our firefighters before the kids were sent home due to the extreme heat. #NorthSaanichFire #staysafe #stayhydrated #heatwave pic.twitter.com/uCVQEsLHhe — North Saanich Fire (@dns_fire) June 29, 2021

A great way for @SD63NSaanich to cool down on the hottest day of the school year! Thanks again to the North Saanich Fire Department @dns_fire. pic.twitter.com/mcZwcC00tD — North Saanich Middle (@SD63NSaanich) June 28, 2021

