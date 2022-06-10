North Saanich Park to be greened up by local environmental charity

Greater Victoria Green Team looking for volunteers for Saturday event at Reay Creek Park

Greater Victoria Green Team will be removing invasive species at Reay Creek Park in North Saanich on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 9:45 am-1 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

A local charity is looking for additional volunteers to help restore a park in North Saanich.

The Greater Victoria Green Team will be removing invasive species at Reay Creek Park in North Saanich on Saturday, June 11, from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cleanup happens in partnership with the District of North Saanich. Would-be volunteers are asked to fill out a volunteer registration form and meet at 2158 Deerbrush Cres.

The work will take place rain or shine and organizers are asking volunteers to wear appropriate clothing and footwear as well as bring their gardening gloves, tools and safety glasses. This said, organizers will provide if volunteers do not have their own.

Alison Gladwell, program manager with the Greater Victoria Green Team, said in a release that the purpose of the activity is to connect, build and empower communities through hands-on activities that promote health, well-being and environmental stewardship.

“By connecting people, especially youth, to each other and nature we address increasing sedentary lifestyles, social isolation and inspire environmentally responsible behaviour,” she said.

